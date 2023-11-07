Bonds, overrides on the ballot for schools, cities in Arizona

The Daily Beast

CBSJohn Eastman, a former attorney for Donald Trump who wrote the former president’s so-called “coup memo” that argued for Vice President Mike Pence to halt the certification of the 2020 election, pleaded his innocence in an appearance on 60 Minutes Sunday night. Eastman was charged alongside Trump and 17 others in Georgia for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election—and is facing possible disbarment as well. “I think what we’re seeing now in the criminalization of political opposition and t