Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of San Francisco International Airport Terminal

A bomb threat and the discovery of a suspicious package prompted an evacuation of the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California, on July 15, police said.

Footage posted to Twitter shows crowds of people lined up outside the airport.

According to the SFO on Twitter, the terminal was still closed just before 11 pm local time on Friday, and AirTrain and BART services remained suspended.

The San Francisco Chronicle, citing police, said a man was detained. Credit: @aycarlos via Storyful