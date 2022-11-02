Bolsonaro Supporters March Near Army Headquarters in Rio de Janeiro Following Election Defeat

Bolsonaristas marched near a military base in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday, November 2, as demonstrations continued following Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s election defeat to Lula da Silva, local media reported.

Footage captured by Bruno Padilha shows people chanting loudly and waving Brazilian flags near a military base in Resende on Wednesday.

According to local media, similar demonstrations took place near military bases in Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, and protesters called for “federal intervention” on Bolsonaro’s behalf and for the election to be annulled.

On Tuesday, during his first address since losing the election, Bolsonaro did not concede defeat but said he would “continue to fulfill all the commandments of our Constitution.”

According to the Federal Supreme Court, Bolsonaro had met with ministers and other members of the court, and officially recognized the outcome of Sunday’s election, marking the beginning of the transfer of power to da Silva. Credit: Bruno Padilha via Storyful