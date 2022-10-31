Bolsonaro Supporters Block Highway Near Rio de Janeiro Following Presidential Election Result

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro blocked a highway in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state, causing a massive traffic jam on October 31, following the announcement that the incumbent had lost the country’s presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Globo reported that truck drivers blocked traffic near Barra Mansa early on Monday morning.

According to traffic information from CCR RioSP, traffic was backed up at least 12 miles (20 km) in the direction of Rio de Janeiro, and the backup stretched at least 6 miles (9 km) in the direction of Sao Paulo.

At least six other road blockages were held across the country following the announcement of the presidential election result, including in Sao Paulo, Santa Catarina, and Rio Grande do Sul, Globo reported.

Lula had secured 50.9 percent of the vote, with all votes counted, while Bolsonaro, the right-wing leader who was elected in 2018, received 49.1 percent, according to Brazil’s electoral authority.

Footage filmed by @Ronaldo_RD showed the long line of vehicles on Via Dutra off the BR-116 federal highway. Credit: @Ronaldo_RD via Storyful