Bolsonaro ally fires on police, injures two

STORY: Brazilian police on Monday charged Roberto Jefferson, a former federal deputy and ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, with four counts of attempted murder.

That’s after an eight-hour standoff on Sunday, where he fought with stun grenades and gunfire against federal agents on orders to arrest him at his house.

At least two officers were wounded in the incident.

Jefferson had been under house arrest since the start of this year.

He was ordered to return to prison after he made disparaging remarks online against a female member of the courts.

Bolsonaro sought to distance himself from his ally after the showdown.

On social media, he said anyone who shoots at police is a “bandit”.

The violence comes just days before a tense runoff vote between President Bolsonaro and his leftist opponent, Lula Da Silva.

Police speaking to Reuters anonymously, say the force is deeply divided over the incident.

Many were core supporters of Bolsonaro’s right-wing, tough-on-crime rhetoric.

But some officers are angry that Jefferson appeared to have an arsenal of weapons in his home.

Under Bolsonaro, it has become easier for Brazilians to buy firearms.

Lula’s campaign pounced on the incident, and blamed increasing violence in the country on his opponent.

A political scientist Reuters spoke to, feared more violence ahead especially from people who won’t accept it if Bolsonaro loses.

A poll on Monday says Lula is ahead of the sitting right-wing President by seven percentage points.