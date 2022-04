STORY: The song, 'Firecracker', features Singh dancing to its peppy tune and is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

The film, in which Singh plays the lead role of Jayeshbhai, unfolds a father's struggle to save his unborn girl child and his battle against female foeticide.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is produced by Maneesh Sharma and scheduled to hit the theatres on May 13.