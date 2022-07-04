Bolivians cook to commemorate 1809 Independence attempt
STORY: Location: La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivian chefs made this enormous pot of traditional ‘chairo’ soup
to mark the anniversary of the country's 1809 independence attempt
Chairo consists of traditional Bolivian ingredients
such as ‘chuno’ - a potato traditionally dried by indigenous people
and ingredients brought by the Spaniards like beef and wheat
The local government said it's the largest pot ever made
measuring 10 feet in diameter and 3 feet deep
Around 1,000 plates of chairo were served to attendees and passersby