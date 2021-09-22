Bolivian coca growers clash with police in La Paz

Coca farmers protested changes to the traditional coca market. According to protesting coca farmers, authorities are clamping down on their traditional market to sell coca products.

During the confrontations, the police threw a gas canister at a group of women and video journalists.

The day before, ADEPCOCA and rival coca farmers protested in La Paz.

ADEPCOCA said six of their members disappeared on Monday, including one of their leaders, Armin Lluta, who was later found on Tuesday. ADEPCOCA's lawyer Evelyn Cossio said Lluta was covered in blood and beaten up.

The group has asked authorities to investigate the disappearances.