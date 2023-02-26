Bol with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers

Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Christina Black's opportunistic Nova Scotia curling team stole its way into the final four at the Canadian women's championship Friday. Black won back-to-back playoff games by stealing a point in an extra end. Her Dartmouth Curling Club foursome eliminated three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario from contention with a 7-6 victory. Nova Scotia, defending champion Kerri Einarson, Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville were the teams still in content
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
The Penguins are waiving Kasperi Kapanen as Sidney Crosby and Co. look to keep their 16-year playoff streak alive.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round pick Lane Hutson seems poised to become the NHL's next great playmaking defenseman.
Pacers center Myles Turner enjoyed one of the best offensive games of his career, but the Celtics' All-Star duo denied him a victory in OT.
Princess Diana also wore her red and white houndstooth jacket on multiple occasions.
Ted Lasso has hurt the ambitions of American coaches in the Premier League, according to Jim Curtin.
The King and Queen Consort will not use the Gold State Coach to travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation, the Sunday Telegraph understands.
Rory McIlroy was among those who called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf’s CEO.
As far as NBA drafts go, 2015 was a fairly average one, with a good amount of solid depth on it, at least one superstar, or two, depending on how you see things, and just a few busts. We also have a few players who went undrafted that year get taken ...
Ahead of his headliner vs. Nikita Krylov, relive Ryan Spann's finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.
Timo Meier and Patrick Kane are two of the biggest names potentially available before the NHL's March 3 deadline. Here's who else could move.
The Winnipeg Jets are gearing up for a deep playoff run with the addition of scoring winger Nino Niederreiter on Saturday.
A vote of the sport’s major players on the proposed ban is due to be held after the British Grand Prix in July.
Pitch clock enforcement has been strict so far.