Bojan Bogdanovic with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers

The Canadian Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak and tie for the NBA lead. The Suns rebounded from home losses to Golden State and Memphis to pull even with the Warriors atop the league standings at 27-7. Booker made 12 of 24 shots from the floor, going 6 of 12 from 3-point range. JaVale McGee and Cameron Payne each scored 16 points, with McGee adding eight