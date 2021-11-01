Bojan Bogdanovic with an and one vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Bojan Bogdanovic (Utah Jazz) with an and one vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 10/31/2021
DENVER (AP) — The mistakes keep coming for the Washington Football Team. A dropped interception early on, a pair of blocked field goals and finally a failed last possession after being gifted an extraordinary turnover. They all added up to 17-10 loss Sunday to the Denver Broncos, the fourth in a row and fifth in six games for Washington. Now heading into the bye week, coach Ron Rivera plans a position by position review and assessment in hopes of finding a way to improve the fortunes over the fi
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday to hand the defending NBA champions their third straight loss. Both teams were coming off losses Saturday night. Mike Conley added 20 points, Jordan Clarkson had 15 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 to help Utah rebound from its first loss of the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Milwaukee has dropped three home games ov
SEATTLE (AP) — The little bit of momentum and the jolt of excitement that followed the Jacksonville Jaguars home from London quickly disappeared on Sunday. Some of the same mistakes from earlier in the season bubbled up yet again. “I felt like every week we’ve made great strides,” Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said. “Our team got better and better and better, and today was a step back.” There wasn’t much good for Jacksonville to take away from its 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Two weeks af
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets picked up their first road victory of the season on Sunday night, while the Devils missed out on a later power-play opportunity to pick up two points instead of one. Columbus' Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in a shootout and Joonas Korpisalo had 39 saves for his first win of the season as the Blue Jackets edged the New Jersey Devils 4-3. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus. “It was good that (our leaders) go
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 13 of his 26 points in the decisive fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-113 on Sunday night. Miles Bridges added 19 points and a career-high nine assists, and P.J. Washington had 17 points to help give coach James Borrego his 100th career victory. Charlotte finished 20 of 42 from 3-point range. C.J. McCollum had 25 points for Portland, and Jusuf Nurki
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert is in a rough patch for really the first time in his ascendant NFL career. Back-to-back East Coast opponents with cagey veteran coaching staffs put him there. The Chargers' gifted second-year quarterback had a Halloween nightmare Sunday against Bill Belichick's Patriots defense, going 18 of 35 for 223 yards with two TDs and two interceptions in Los Angeles' 27-24 loss to New England. Herbert was on his way to a career-low in yards passing and completion pe