Bojan Bogdanovic with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics
Bojan Bogdanovic (Utah Jazz) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 02/09/2021
Bojan Bogdanovic (Utah Jazz) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 02/09/2021
Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.
John Tortorella reportedly glued his newly-acquired star to the bench on Monday because he “mouthed off” to a Blue Jackets assistant coach.
Goals by defenceman Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie lifted the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in his best performance of the season as the Panthers dropped the Red Wings.
Britt Reid remains under investigation for a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with brain injuries.
Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.
The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.
The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.
Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.
Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.
Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.
Once you got close to Terez, you learned all the things that attracted people from afar were real. He was kind. He was caring.
LOS ANGELES — Logan Couture scored in a shootout after teammate Evander Kane tied the game with 44.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Tuesday night. Couture also had a goal for the third straight game. Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks. Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight. Anze Kopitar also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 37 shots. Kane jammed in a rebound at 19:15 of the third period to tie it 3-all. Couture converted his attempt in the shootout and Jones saved two shots sandwiched around Kings forward Lias Andersson hitting the post. Sharks forward Patrick Marleau played in his 1,734th game to break a tie with Jaromir Jagr for third-most in NHL history. The 41-year-old Marleau is 23 games behind Mark Messier in second place with 1,756 career games. The Kings rallied from a 2-0 deficit before going in front on Brown’s one-timer from the right circle at 10:45 of the third. Kopitar got the Kings back in it seven minutes into the second by scoring on a breakaway, and Brown tied it on the power play at 17:54. San Jose needed just 1:22 to score the opening goal, hemming Los Angeles in its own end before Meier cut across the crease to fake out Petersen and bury a backhand into an open net. The Kings have allowed the opponent to score first in 10 of their 12 games, tied with Ottawa for most in the league. The Sharks made it 2-0 at 17:48 when Couture scored on a one-timer from a sharp angle during a delayed penalty. Marleau had the primary assist on Couture’s fourth goal in the past five games. Kings defenceman Drew Doughty did not return because of an apparent right arm injury sustained blocking a shot by Brent Burns in the third. UP NEXT San Jose and Los Angeles wrap up their two-game series Thursday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press
NASHVILLE — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Mathieu Joseph scored twice and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves to lead the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning past the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Tuesday night. Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Stanley Cup champions, who have won six straight games — the longest active streak in the NHL. Four of those wins have come against the Predators in the last 11 days. Rocco Grimaldi had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost five of six. Juuse Saros made 24 saves. Grimaldi opened the scoring 4:43 in, but Tampa Bay rattled off three goals in 2:35 beginning with Stamkos’ goal at 11:28 of the first period. Palat followed with a power-play goal at 12:31 and Joseph, celebrating his 24th birthday, concluded the scoring in the opening period at 14:03. Vasilevskiy, rested Monday for the first time since last March, looked sharp in the second game of the back-to-back set between the teams. Curtis McElhinney made his first appearance Monday in 11 months and backstopped the Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the Predators. Nashville appeared to draw within one late in the second, but a coach’s challenge wiped out Colton Sissons' goal when the play was deemed offside. Gourde made it 4-1 at 6:40 of the third, scoring off the rebound of Mikhail Sergachev's shot. Stamkos and Joseph later converted both ends of a double-minor high-sticking call on Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis. POINT STREAK Lightning centre Brayden Point had three assists, extending his point streak to six games. He has at least one point in all but one of Tampa Bay’s 11 games this season. Sergachev also had three assists for the Lightning. He has four in his last two games. MALONE’S DEBUT IN GOLD Nashville recalled centre Sean Malone from the taxi squad and inserted him into the lineup. It was the Harvard alum’s second NHL game, coming nearly four years after the Buffalo native made his debut with his hometown Sabres on April 8, 2017. Malone quickly got his first career point, picking up the primary assist on Grimaldi’s goal. FAVORITE FOE Stamkos extended his point streak against the Predators to six games. Tampa Bay's captain has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his last six games against Nashville. Including an empty-net goal Monday night, Stamkos has scored in all four games versus the Predators this season. KUNIN RETURNS Luke Kunin returned to Nashville’s lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Nick Cousins and Erik Haula came out of the Predators' lineup. Both played in Nashville’s first 12 games, with Cousins scoring once and adding four assists, and Haula posting four assists. WHAT’S NEXT Tampa Bay returns to the Sunshine State for a pair of road games against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Saturday. The Predators remain in Nashville for games against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and Saturday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jim Diamond, The Associated Press
DALLAS — Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period. The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win. Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which is 0-2-1 in its past three. In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots. OILERS 3, SENATORS 2 OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defencemen Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie provided the scoring and Edmonton edged Ottawa to move past .500 for the first time this season. It was the fourth game between the teams in 10 days. Edmonton (8-7-0) won the first three — 8-5 and 4-2 in Edmonton and 3-1 Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre. They will meet five more times in the regular season. Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa. Ottawa replaced goaltender Marcus Hogberg with Matt Murray at 3:53 of the second period after the Oilers went up 3-1. Hogberg stopped 10 of 13 shots. PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1 SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate’s shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as Florida beat Detroit. Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers. Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance. The Panthers are 10-1-1 over their last 12 games against Detroit. The Red Wings have lost nine of 10. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
High School and AAU highlights of G League Ignite power forward Isaiah Todd.
SAN ANTONIO — Stephen Curry scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated San Antonio 114-91 on Tuesday night, snapping the Spurs’ three-game winning streak. Golden State ended a five-game losing streak in San Antonio. Eric Paschall had 15 points and Andrew Wiggins added 14 for the Warriors. Rudy Gay scored 17 points, Trey Lyles had 15 and Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills had 13 apiece for San Antonio. It was the Spurs’ final home game before embarking on their annual nearly month-long road trip while the city’s Stock Show & Rodeo is held at the AT&T Center. After blowing a 14-point lead in a 105-100 loss to San Antonio on Monday, Golden State did not let up in the second night of a back-to-back. The Warriors drove the lane and found teammates open behind the 3-point line for the second straight night, but were unable to connect on those attempts early. Reserve guard Damion Lee changed that, hitting three 3-pointers in scoring 11 points in a five-minute stretch bridging the first and second quarters. The Warriors finished 17 for 40 on 3-pointers and shot 46% overall. The Spurs received their own spark off the bench with Lyles scoring nine points in the first half after entering the game with 3:21 left in the opening quarter. Lyles, who was averaging 10.8 minutes in 12 games this season, played 26 minutes. The Warriors went on a 20-2 run in the third, capped by a 3-pointer by Kelly Oubre Jr. for a 73-55 lead midway through the quarter. Golden state extended the lead to 86-65 on Kent Bazemore’s 3-pointer off a Curry assist with 2:31 remaining in the period. Oubre finished with 12 points and Bazemore added 10. The Spurs were without injured starters Derrick White and LaMarcus Aldridge, who has a sore right hip. White sat out the second night of a back-to-back for injury rehabilitation after missing 12 straight games earlier this season with a fractured left second toe. TIP-INS Warriors: Golden State won the first and last games of its four-game road trip, losing twice by a combined seven points. … The Warriors used the same starting lineup despite a back-to-back. … Golden State’s previous victory in San Antonio was Nov. 2, 2017, when Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant all scored 20-plus points in a 112-92 victory. The Warriors are 3-41 there. Spurs: Aldridge missed his fourth straight game with a sore right hip. Coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge will be re-evaluated in four to five days after receiving a shot Tuesday for the pain in his hip. ... Rookie guard Devin Vassell made his first career start. Vassell is the first lottery pick selected by the Spurs to start as a rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997. … Keldon Johnson is averaging 9.5 points in his last four games after scoring at least 12 points in his previous seven contests. UP NEXT Warriors: Host Orlando on Friday to open a four-game homestand. Spurs: Open a seven-game road trip Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press
High school and AAU highlights of G League Ignite point guard Daishen Nix.