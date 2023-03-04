Boil water advisory issued for Tradition area of Port St. Lucie
A boil water notice was issued for the Tradition neighborhood of Port St. Lucie after a contractor hit a water main.
Two schoolchildren had a narrow escape after a car failed to stop for a school bus picking them up in Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday, March 2, officials said.Footage released by Iredell-Statesville Schools shows two children running across the street to their bus, while a car that had failed to stop for the bus comes within inches of one child. The incident happened at around 6:15 am on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road, school officials said.The North Carolina School Bus Stop law makes it illegal to pass a stopped school bus. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the car in the video had been located following an earlier public appeal for information.“Clearly, this call could have been beyond tragic, and thankfully we are praising this child’s quick thinking instead of what the alternative could have been,” a statement from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office read. Credit: Iredell-Statesville Schools via Storyful
The “cryptic” animal’s call was recorded by researchers in Madagascar.
It was nearly as long as the pickup officers were driving.
A pair of clever predators seem to have a preference for a particular organ.
Heavy snow and high winds will spread over southern Ontario by Friday night, leading to dangerous travel and a risk for tree damage and power outages.
Yosemite National Park has been closed to visitors since Saturday with no reopening date.
As Olaf Scholz addressed world leaders and financiers on the ski slopes of Davos in January, the German Chancellor sought to portray his country as the emerging leader in Europe’s green transition.
WestJet says it is "proactively" cancelling all flights arriving and departing from Pearson International Airport as of 8 p.m. ET on Friday ahead of a major winter storm in the forecast for the Greater Toronto Area. The cancellations will continue until Saturday morning, depending on conditions, the airline said in a tweet on Friday. Environment Canada is predicting anywhere from 20 to 30 centimetres of snow for Friday evening and into Saturday morning. The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GT
Colombia is proposing transferring at least 70 hippopotamuses that live near Pablo Escobar’s former ranch - descendants of four imported from Africa illegally by the late drug lord in the 1980s – to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control their population. The hippos, which are territorial and weigh up to 3 tons, have spread far beyond the Hacienda Napoles ranch, located 200 kilometer (124 mile) from Bogota along the Magdalena River. Environmental authorities estimate there are about 130 hippos in the area in Antioquia province and their population could reach 400 in eight years.
"Surviving 22 days in that hole without eating or drinking anything is really a miracle," Alex the husky's rescuer shared
Californians are bracing for the arrival of more atmospheric rivers over the coming weeks that could dump rain on the state's massive snowpack and dramatically increase the risk of flooding.
Dramatic images of scenes normally associated with dry, hot summers, are a testament to the winter heat wave diminishing Europe's water resources.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tremendous rains and snowfall since late last year have freed half of California from drought, but low groundwater levels remain a persistent problem, U.S. Drought Monitor data showed Thursday. The latest survey found that moderate or severe drought covers about 49% of the state, nearly 17% of the state is free of drought or a condition described as abnormally dry. The remainder is still abnormally dry. “Clearly the amount of water that's fallen this year has greatly alleviate
Thousands of Nova Scotians may be waiting longer than expected for the Greener Homes rebate they applied for from the Nova Scotia and federal governments because of a large backlog in files. As of March 1, at least 2,700 files are in the queue to be processed in Ottawa and by Efficiency Nova Scotia in Dartmouth. One of those files belongs to Chris Hecimovich, a recently laid-off sales and marketing executive. He is eager to get a rebate of about $6,000 he's expecting through the program to parti
The unofficial start to spring arrived with pizzazz this week as an active pattern pumps out one impactful winter storm after another.
The ski town of Kimberley is one of the sunniest places in British Columbia, which is why they converted a former mine into a ‘sun mine.’
STORY: "The Rhine level here is at least one to 1.50 meters (three to five feet), maybe even two meters (6.5 feet) below average," Brandt told Reuters, adding that he should be completely under water where he was currently standing.But his feet and much of the Rhine remain dry, due to an exceptionally dry February brought upon by a lack of rainfall in France, Switzerland, and parts of Germany. Normally nature ensures enough water in the river but not anymore.While rain and snow in the coming days might bring short-term relief, Brandt is worried about the long-term consequences.Last year saw the hottest summer on record in Europe with the continent being swept by wildfires and drought.
Olivia Duke said she’s been trapped in her home in the snow-plastered mountains east of Los Angeles for so long that by Thursday the only food she had left was oatmeal. Snow plows have created a wall of ice between her driveway and the road in the San Bernardino Mountains, and there are at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow weighing on her roof. With Southern California's mountain communities under a snow emergency, residents are grappling with power outages, roof collapses and lack of baby formula and medicine.
A northern Alberta band chief says he's angry over not being notified for nine months after two separate releases from an oilsands tailings pond. Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation says a pond on Imperial Oil Ltd.'s Kearl mine was seeping into groundwater and onto the surface for nine months before his community was notified Feb. 6. At least 5.3 million litres of water containing toxic chemicals have been released and the seepage continues. The Alberta Energy Regulator says the c
The cost of gas has dropped by a marginal 1.8 cents per litre in a weekly maximum price adjustment by the Public Utilities Board. The price of regular, unleaded gas now sits at $1.62 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.73 on Change Islands and $1.9 in Labrador south's Lodge Bay and Cartwright areas. Furnace oil saw an increase of 4.95 cents per litre. Furnace oil now sits at $1.28 per litre on the northeast Avalon Peninsula, $1.31 on the northwest Avalon Peninsula and $1.32 on the southern Ava