Boil water advisory issued for residences, businesses in Tradition area of Port St. Lucie

When the Cardinal River Mine closed in 2020, it was the end of more than a century of coal mining near Cadomin, Alta. Coal was one of the main economic drivers in the area, helping fuel the steel-making industry. The community thrived for decades. By the 1930s, almost 2,000 people lived in Cadomin. By 2021, the population had dwindled to 54, according to Statistics Canada. But instead of becoming a ghost town, the community is building a new business base: tourism. "It's definitely going to beco