Bohm hit, plates a run

The Canadian Press
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday's game at the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain. Buxton played in three games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, going 5 of 9 with a double, triple, two home runs and seven RBIs. Buxtonil hasn't played since the finale of a four-game series against the Rangers. Buxton was hitting .370, second in the major leagues, at the time