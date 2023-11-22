Bogdan Bogdanovic dials from long distance

Hong Guo, a former mayoral candidate in Richmond, B.C., has been barred from practising law in the province after a Law Society of B.C. panel found her ungovernable, saying she is incapable of rehabilitating her professional conduct.Guo was previously subject to a one-year suspension, starting on March 8, after being found guilty of professional misconduct that wound up facilitating her bookkeeper's theft of $7.5 million in clients' funds.The panel had previously found that Guo failed to supervi
Angelina and Brad share Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne
NEW YORK (AP) — Tearing up as he testified, Donald Trump's former corporate controller said he “gave up” on his longtime job because he was worn out by the company's legal woes. Jeffrey McConney was on the witness stand for a fourth day in six weeks at the ex-president’s civil fraud trial when defense lawyer Jesus M. Suarez asked why McConney no longer works at the Trump Organization. McConney paused, took off his glasses, raised his hands in the air, wiped his eyes with tissues that a court off
CNN's S.E. Cupp pointed out what the former president didn't publish that's probably more important.
Israel on Monday released security camera footage from the Oct 7 attack that shows Hamas gunmen chase people from an outdoor music festival, with one seen shooting a woman dead at point-blank range.
In testimony Tuesday, Jeffrey McConney linked Trump directly to the fuzzy math.
Suspect Timothy Burke was going to be evicted by Karen Koep and her husband Davido before their disappearance, her sister tells Katie Hawkinson
Moscow being forced to rely more heavily on penal recruits and mobilised reservists, Kyiv claims
The model and ambassador of the label shared a set of risqué pictures to Instagram
The Canadian professional golfer and the 'Bachelor' alum tied the knot in a "dream come true" wedding ceremony in Hawaii on November 19.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
“Don’t make that face! I’m just being honest,” the comedian told the former president's niece.
The wife of a Russian soldier, who is campaigning to get her husband home, told outlet Govorit NeMoskva that she'd heard troops fighting in Ukraine would injure themselves to get some rest.
Liam Hughes targeted his victims who were aged 14 and 15 in Falkirk and Grangemouth.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
Carrie Johnson showed off her never-ending legs in a stunning bikini photo from a previous holiday abroad. The photo comes after a recent trip away with her children, whom she shares with Boris Johnson. See it here…
The NBC host was visibly baffled – but amused – by the moment The post Jimmy Fallon Needs a Moment to Collect Himself After Clip of Iowa Lawmaker Hyping Up Trump Crowd With Yoda Impression | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A pair of SpongeBob SquarePants pajama pants were found with the kittens in New York, according to a Facebook post.
In one instance she forced some to eat Carolina Reaper hot peppers before burning them with a heated knife.
Lively jokes: "We don’t test on animals. We test on men.”