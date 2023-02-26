Bogdan Bogdanovic with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
The Blue Devils have won four consecutive games and seven of their past nine to move into fifth place in the ACC standings. Duke faces N.C. State and UNC to close the regular season.
Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.
It appears that the Miami Heat will soon get point guard Kyle Lowry back from injury.
Russell Westbrook enjoyed an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Chicago.
It was a wild ending in Philadelphia. Celtics' Jayson Tatum hit a go-ahead three. Joel Embiid responded with a 3/4 court shot, but it was waved off.
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.
Only last week ahead of the All-Star break did Klay Thompson even receive medical clearance to play on back-to-back nights, 13 months after his return from a more than 2 1/2-year absence recovering from knee and Achilles surgeries. Thompson scored 42 points and matched his season high with 12 3-pointers, leading the undermanned Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 116-101 on Friday night. “I don’t like to talk about vintage me or am I my old self?" Thompson said.
North Carolina Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis says that he’s not a “superstitious guy” but he’s planning on making another trip to the grocery store to secure another box of Pete Nance’s favorite cookies: Lemon Oreos. Davis gifted Nance with a package of them during a meeting this week, and all the fifth-year forward did afterwards was turn in one of the best shooting performances of his career in a crucial game for the Tar Heels. Nance scored 22 points as the Tar Heels secured an important win, defeating No. 6 Virginia 71-63 on Saturday night.
Coach Tyronn Lue was 'intrigued by what I saw' in Russell Westbrook's debut as starting point guard, but admits Terance Mann 'should have played more.'
Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the Miami Heat, 02/25/2023
Kawhi Leonard finishes with 44 points and Russell Westbrook makes a solid debut for Clippers, but late mistakes send them to a 176-175 loss to the Kings.