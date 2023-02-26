Bogdan Bogdanovic with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets

Associated Press

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis says that he’s not a “superstitious guy” but he’s planning on making another trip to the grocery store to secure another box of Pete Nance’s favorite cookies: Lemon Oreos. Davis gifted Nance with a package of them during a meeting this week, and all the fifth-year forward did afterwards was turn in one of the best shooting performances of his career in a crucial game for the Tar Heels. Nance scored 22 points as the Tar Heels secured an important win, defeating No. 6 Virginia 71-63 on Saturday night.