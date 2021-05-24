Bogdan Bogdanovic with a 3-pointer vs the New York Knicks
Nazem Kadri is appealing his eight-game suspension that he was given after checking St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the head.
Phil Mickelson shocked the golfing world, winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest player ever to win a major.
Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday to tie the first-round series 2-2.
Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.
A young fan in a wheelchair took home Phil Mickelson's chip-in ball Sunday, and he couldn't have been happier about it.
Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.
The Honus Wagner cards continue to fetch record numbers.
Trae Young and the Hawks were ready for the Knicks and a rowdy Madison Square Garden crowd.
The Maple Leafs GM's remarks come after the tabloid newspaper published a bloodied photo of the Toronto captain with the headline "Captain Crunched."
Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.
Canada won't be bringing home medals from the 2021 mixed doubles curling world championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Police said a 66-year-old man was shot and killed on Detroit's west side.
The restaurant pointed to its dress code in response.
The weather turned to freezing rain, hail and winds during a 62-mile race.
What are you even supposed to say to this?
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak dazzled on offense, Tuukka Rask was rock solid in net and the Boston Bruins are moving on to the second round of the playoffs. Bergeron scored twice at crucial times after Pastrnak's highlight-reel goal, Rask made 40 saves and the Bruins eliminated the Washington Capitals in five games with a 3-1 victory Sunday night. Bergeron delivered the dagger with 7:35 left to set up a second-round showdown against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders. Chants of “TUUKK!” emanated from a large group of black and gold-clad Boston fans who were part of the limited-capacity sellout crowd of 5,333. Those were occasionally interrupted by “We want the Cup!” — the trophy the Bruins last won a decade ago after a 39-year title drought. They're 12 wins away, thanks to their best players dominating in Game 5. Pastrnak made it look easy putting the puck behind his back and through his legs, assisted on Bergeron's first goal and was part of an effort in front of Rask that kept most of the Capitals' shots to the outside. Bergeron, who got the “C" when Zdeno Chara left to sign with Washington, beat Ilya Samsonov with a stoppable shot in the second and stunted a comeback bid with an unassisted goal in the third. The only shot that beat Rask was Conor Sheary hammering home his own rebound 11 seconds into the third period. That ended an even-strength goal drought of 147:44, but wasn't enough to rally the Capitals, who outshot the Bruins 41-19 and had a would-be goal by Lars Eller with 5:37 remaining waved off for goaltender interference. Boston won four in a row against Washington after losing the series opener in overtime. After eking out Game 2 in overtime and Game 3 in double overtime, the Bruins capitalized on an aging, banged-up opponent with few answers for their speed and skill. It's a third consecutive first-round exit for Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals since they won the Stanley Cup in 2018. This defeat comes after Cup-winning coach Peter Laviolette was brought in for an organization in win-now mode with Ovechkin in the last year of his contract at age 35 and opportunities running out. While the Bruins joined the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche as the first teams to advance, the Capitals face a litany of questions this offseason about Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov and the goaltending position at large. FIRST-TIMERS Bruins trade deadline pickups Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly all reached the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time. Hall won a five-game qualifying round series with Arizona last year, but this is his deepest postseason run after not making it his first seven seasons. CHARA'S LAST STAND? Chara became the ninth defenseman in NHL history to appear in 200 playoff games. Those are in addition to his 1,608 in the regular season. Playoff game 200 could be Chara's last. The longtime Bruins captain who lifted the Cup in 2011 signed with Washington on a one-year deal and turned 44 in March. “Zee’s done a good job,” Laviolette said. "He’s come in and he’s provided good defense and penalty kill and he’s a big body out there." SAMSONOV STRUGGLES Samsonov allowed three goals on 19 shots, making a third consecutive start for the first time in his NHL career. The young Russian kept the net almost by default after rookie Vitek Vanecek left Game 1 with an injury. TINORDI TIME Jarred Tinordi got the call to replace injured defenseman Kevan Miller on Boston’s blue line against the team his dad Mark went on a run with to the 1998 Cup final. Tinordi was 6 at the time and recalls watching most games on TV with his siblings and mom. Those roles are now reversed with Mark tuning in to catch games when his son is in the lineup and offering some tips along the way. “My whole career he’s been helping me out, giving me good advice,” Jarred Tinordi said. “He was a guy as a player that went to two Cup finals, and so he has the playoff experience that if I need to lean on him or something, he’s there for me. He’s been great this whole time.” UP NEXT Bruins: Get a few days off while the Islanders and Penguins face off in the other East Division series, which is tied at two games apiece. Capitals: Head into a busy offseason with questions surrounding almost half their roster. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: LA RUSSA REUNION White Sox manager Tony La Russa will see plenty of familiar faces when his AL Central leaders host his longtime team, the St. Louis Cardinals. The 76-year-old Hall of Fame skipper guided the Cardinals from 1996-2011, reaching the playoffs nine times and winning two World Series championships. Out of the majors for nearly a decade, he returned to the dugout this season with Chicago. La Russa sounded eager to see Cards catcher Yadier Molina and the rest of the Redbirds and their classic uniforms. “I think it’s the common-sense stuff, it’s you recognize the birds with the bat,” La Russa said Sunday. “There are guys there, several guys that were teammates, but they’re guys in the coaching staff that I know really well.” La Russa praised St. Louis manager Mike Shildt, whose club leads the NL Central. “Mike was a teammate starting in 2000 through 2004. Mike Shildt came in the organization in player development and over the years watched him grow, minor league manager of the year. And really, really impressed. No surprise that he’s successful as a manager because you watched him go from rookie to A ball and so forth, Double-A won the championship. He has a knack of guys responding to his leadership,” La Russa said. Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.55 ERA) is scheduled to start for the White Sox. The 34-year-old righty was a rookie when he pitched in relief in the final game that La Russa managed for the Cardinals -- a Game 7 victory over Texas for the 2011 crown. TAKE TWO Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 2.88 ERA) pitches at home for the Detroit Tigers against Cleveland in his first start since throwing a no-hitter last Tuesday in Seattle. The next night, Corey Kluber twirled a gem of his own for the Yankees at Texas -- making it six no-hitters in the majors already this year. The most in any season since 1900 is seven. Kluber (4-2, 2.86) goes Tuesday at home against Toronto. Can those two combine for something special on back-to-back nights again? The only pitcher to throw consecutive no-hitters was Johnny Vander Meer for the Cincinnati Reds in 1938. FERNANDO CLEANS UP Fernando Tatis Jr. has been on a tear since Padres manager Jayce Tingler moved the dynamic shortstop into the cleanup spot. Batting fourth in four games since coming back from a case of COVID-19, Tatis has gone 11 for 14 with four homers, 12 RBIs, four doubles, three walks and three stolen bases. Tatis hit a grand slam and solo homer, finishing with six RBIs as San Diego routed Seattle 9-2 Sunday to sweep a nine-game homestand. The Padres took three-game sets from St. Louis, Colorado and the Mariners. Overall, they have won 12 of 13 games. Blake Snell (1-0, 3.79) is scheduled to start the opener of a four-game series at Milwaukee. ROMPING RAYS Austin Meadows and the Tampa Bay Rays try for their 11th straight win when they close out Toronto’s stay in Dunedin, Florida. Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday to rally the Rays past the Blue Jays 6-4 on Sunday. The comeback win lifted Tampa Bay into a first-place tie with Boston in the AL East. The Blue Jays have been playing home games this season at TD Ballpark, going 10-10 at their spring training stadium. After this game, they will relocate to their Triple-A facility in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays are not allowed to play in Toronto due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-3) gets the start for the Rays. Tampa Bay's longest streak is 12, set in 2004 when the team was called the Devil Rays. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press