Bodycam Video Shows Police Shooting of Unarmed, Naked Man in St Paul

Police in Saint Paul, Minnesota, released body-worn camera footage showing an officer shooting a naked, unarmed man on November 28.

Officers are seen apprehending and shooting a man after he emerges nude from a dumpster close to a funeral home in the city’s North End neighborhood.

The victim was named by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) as Joseph Javonte Washington, a 31-year-old Lakeville resident. He was still in hospital being treated for injuries as of December 1.

Police officers said they had been searching for Washington in connection to a domestic incident and vehicle crash that evening.

Washington had also allegedly broken into a home nearby, with police deployed after the homeowner called 911.

Police eventually found Washington hiding naked in a dumpster. After climbing out of the dumpster, he ran toward officers, who deployed tasers, a K9, and a firearm, the St Paul Police Department said. No weapons were found in the dumpster or on the site of the shooting, according to BCA officials.

Washington was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, and one count of second-degree assault, BCA officials said.

No officers were injured in the incident. St Paul Police Department said all officers involved would be placed on administrative leave. However, 'multiple sources' told local news outlet KSTP that an officer had been fired over their role in the shooting.