Bodycam video in San Jose mass shooting released

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with what manager Mike Shildt termed a “significant” oblique injury. Flaherty, who leads the majors with eight wins, left during the sixth inning of Monday's 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness in his left side. The right-hander had allowed two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts. Shildt said the team was still trying to find out the grade of Flaherty's injury, but added th