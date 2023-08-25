Bodycam Shows Shanna Gardner Arrested for Alleged Murder of Ex-Husband

Bodycam footage released by the West Richland Police Department in Washington shows the moment Shanna Gardner was arrested on Thursday, August 17, for her involvement in the murder of her ex-husband Jared Bridegan.

On the day of the arrest, Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson said Gardner was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder and child abuse, and would be extradited to Duval County in Florida where the investigation was taking place.

The footage shows Gardner being taken out of a home in West Richland, loaded into a police car and entering the West Richlands Police station.

In February, 2022, Bridegan was shot dead in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, in front of his two-year-old child, local news reported. Credit: West Richland Police Department via Storyful