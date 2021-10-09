Bodycam Footage Records Minneapolis Police Discussing 'Hunting People' During Protests

Newly released bodycam footage shows Minneapolis police discussing “hunting people” during protests following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

The footage was released by Eric A Rice, an attorney for Jaleel Stallings who was acquitted of multiple charges including two counts of attempted second-degree intentional, non-premeditated murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and deadly force against police officers, related to an incident during protests on the evening of May 30, 2020.

The video, shot in a parking lot where the incident involving Stallings took place, shows two officers discussing “hunting people” during protests in Minneapolis. One officer in the video is heard saying “***k these people.” Credit: Minneapolis Police Department/Eric A Rice via Storyful