Body Recovered After Tanker Truck Fire Causes Bridge to Collapse

A body was recovered after a truck fire caused a partial road collapse on a busy highway in northeast Philadelphia, on Sunday, June 11, local media reported, citing authorities.

Video recorded by Tara Hallinan shows black smoke billowing from underneath an overpass on the I-95. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said that the heat from fire caused “a portion of the highway above to collapse”.

On Monday, Shapiro signed a disaster declaration to “expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape”. Credit: Tara Hallinan via Storyful