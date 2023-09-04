Body found floating in a West Palm Beach waterway
Body found floating in a West Palm Beach waterway
Body found floating in a West Palm Beach waterway
Air Canada passenger Susan Benson said she witnessed two travelers in front of her get escorted off a plane for complaining about puke-covered seats.
Moscow says it has destroyed three Ukrainian drones used in the attack
Andrew Morton ruled out a move back for the Sussexes, but told how Diana had always wanted Harry to be William’s ‘wingman’.
Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner are reportedly looking into divorcing.
There may be no place like home but President Joe Biden says he cannot go to his. Unprompted, Biden approached reporters Sunday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after he went to Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church to say he was not on vacation. “I have no home to go to,” said Biden, who lives at the White House on weekdays and spends most weekends in Delaware, where he has two homes.
Gingrich told The Washington Post that former President Trump's GOP challengers "are competing with a leader in a completely different world."
Andrey Melnichenko berthed a $300 million yacht in the UAE last year after his other $578 million vessel was seized by authorities.
"Happy 57th birthday to me!!! 🎉," the 'Frida' star wrote
Prince Harry was spotted celebrating his mother-in-law’s 67th birthday at the first California date of Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour.
Burning Man, known for attracting high profile attendees like Elon Musk, Diplo, and Katy Perry, has turned into a muddy wasteland after heavy rain.
Meghan Markle looks unreal in slinky sequin skirt and tight white top as she danced s the night away with Prince Harry and mum Doria Ragland at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour
Joe Biggs made jailhouse phone call to complain about prison food and ask for donations to support his family
Jessamine GOP chair Bob Barney told The Washington Post "we're all very disappointed" that Mitch McConnell didn't let someone else take over in 2022.
It's too pretty to not be seen.
In-sook went into hiding with her daughter as soon as the pandemic hit China in 2020.
Offended? “If that doesn’t happen, I’m not doing my job,” he said.
Prince William and Kate Middleton almost never hold hands in public, and, turns out, there's a very specific reason why.
Princess Anne, 73, looked incredible in a tartan jacket and cherry red midi skirt to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at church in Balmoral on Sunday - see photos
Two XL bully dogs were shot dead after killing 22 pregnant sheep and injuring dozens of others in a livestock attack in North Wales. The dogs were killed by the owner of the farm, near Wrexham, after they escaped from their home and began attacking the livestock. The farmer was unable to get the dogs under control - despite several attempts - and opened fire after one became aggressive towards him.
Ottawa police are investigating a Saturday night shooting at a wedding reception that left two Toronto men dead and injured six others.Acting Duty Insp. Amy Bond said police responded to reports of gunfire at about 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the city's south end. The victims were attending a reception at the Infinity Convention Centre on the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, off Hunt Club Road near the Ottawa International Airport.Four hours after the reported shots, police stated there were no further t