Body, car found in Prosser Lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing
A body and car have been found in a Truckee lake where authorities and dive teams have been searching for 16-year-old missing teen Kiely Rodni for the past two weeks. It has not been confirmed by law enforcement that it is Rodni. The specialty search and recovery dive team called Adventures With Purpose (AWP) started searching for the teen on Friday. They have confirmed to KCRA 3 that a matching vehicle description with human remains were found at Prosser Creek Reservoir.