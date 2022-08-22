Body, car found in Prosser Lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said multiple 911 calls were made Friday morning near Bret Harte Elementary School in Modesto, involving the same suspect and children. Sgt. Erich Layton with the sheriff's office said it first started about 7 a.m. when someone reported a male in a gray sedan was offering children at a bus stop rides to school. The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived. He said at 9:40 a.m., deputies received a call about a male in a gray sedan breaking windows at a home in the 1100 block of Lassen Avenue. Again, when deputies arrived, the man was no longer in the area. A resident of the home identified the man as Jose Gama Mendoza, the ex-husband of someone else who lives at the house.