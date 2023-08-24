Body camera video shows Stillwater police arresting woman accused of sexually abusing 3-year-old

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Chinese mother of a 13-year-old girl found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago has taken the witness stand at the murder trial of her accused killer. The mother, who cannot be named under the terms of a publication ban on the girls' identity, broke down in tears as she talked about the meaning of her daughter's name in Chinese, a reference to the light rain that was falling on the day she was born. The woman repeatedly wept at the mention of the girl's name during the Bri