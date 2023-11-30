Body cam video shows Winter Park police chase, arrest carjacking suspect
Body cam video shows Winter Park police chase, arrest carjacking suspect
Body cam video shows Winter Park police chase, arrest carjacking suspect
Toronto police released clear photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an east end home invasion and car theft.On Monday, officers received a call for a break and enter at a home in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area, shortly before 6:45 a.m.Police say a man and a woman were able to gain entry to the home, with one of the suspects going into the house and stealing a "number of personal items" along with car keys, according to a news release issued Wednesday.The two then left the home
A newly unsealed U.S. criminal indictment has unleashed an unprecedented flood of details about an alleged plot connected to the Indian government to carry out multiple assassinations in North America.Perhaps the most surprising allegation in the murder-for-hire indictment filed in New York State against Indian national Nikhil Gupta is a claim that there were plans to carry out three such killings on Canadian soil.The indictment, made public Wednesday, accuses Gupta of attempting this year to ar
Nikki Houston waives her right to anonymity to speak as her dad is jailed for raping her as a child.
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, died after he was dragged by an SUV and fell into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.The passenger in the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2021 and was sentenced to five years in prison.Abdulrahman was granted day parole in May and, in a decision last week, a Parole Board of Canada panel decided he
Wameed Ateyah, a former doctor who practiced in a village north of Toronto, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting patients between 2008 and 2017, York Regional Police say. Ateyah, who is 52-years-old and practiced in Schomberg,Ont., was sentenced to nine years, less five days, of pre-trial custody on Nov. 23. In September, he was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault and a count of sexual exploitation. The investigation into Ateyah
Rostyslav Lavrov was taken to Crimea but escaped, then sent a mocking photo to a Russian police officer from Kyiv, The Washington Post reported.
The female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and found 80 feet away from the crash site, police said.
Despite helping family members look for the missing woman, the ex-boyfriend eventually admitted killing her, cops say.
A Winnipeg police officer fatally shot a man when he was pinned by a car during a traffic stop, police say.An officer pulled a vehicle over around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive, the Winnipeg Police Service said in its notification to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which was also sent to news media.When the officer was outside the cruiser, the other vehicle attempted to leave and pinned the officer, the notification says.The officer fired his gun, s
Two other teenagers were found guilty of conspiracy to murder after Kelvin Ward, 50, was left to die in the street.
Kendrick McDonald loved going on drives with father — the man now charged in connection with the boy's death
As video of the altercation clearly shows, the white boy was the aggressor. | Opinion
The former officer raped the teen after responding to a noise complaint, prosecutors say.
Montreal police say a youth accused of shooting and killing two other teens was also involved in the shooting deaths of two women in Pointe-Saint-Charles. In March, the youth was arrested in Toronto in connection with a double homicide in Montreal West that occurred on July 28, 2022. The two teenage victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the corner of Ronald and Avon streets.The man, who is now 18 but whose name can't be reported because he was a minor at the time of the incident, was cha
Some neighbours of an Ottawa highrise construction site say they've been left to chase the developer over a litany of issues — the latest being when their homes and vehicles were splattered with construction material earlier this month. They say developers and the city need to do more to mitigate the impact of construction on neighbourhoods where denser and taller buildings are being built.The Azure Westboro highrise at 2070 Scott St. stands more than 20 storeys tall. Its construction has brough
A snapshot from a video that captured officers pushing a passenger from a Delta Airlines flight in June. (Submitted by Jackie Bruce)An RCMP officer has been charged with assault following an investigation into an incident at Stephenville Dymond International Airport in June.Newfoundland and Labrador's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT-NL) received notification of "an alleged offence from the RCMP" and launched an investigation after a video surfaced at the time showing police officers pushing
Father convicted of locking son in a box seeking jail release during appeal process
TORONTO — A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee sought out the ideology that led him to commit a "horrific crime," an Ontario judge said Tuesday in sentencing him to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. Though the man was 17 when he carried out the brutal attack with a sword in February 2020, sentencing him as a youth – which would cap the sentence at 10 years behind bars – would be "insufficient" to hold him accountable, Jus
The inmate died after a 30-hour medical emergency at the Virginia prison, court documents say.
Investigators are “working hard” to determine the motive behind a shooting that left three Palestinian college students wounded in Vermont, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday.