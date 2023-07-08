Body cam video shows Arvada police taking down 'reckless' motorcycle rider

Body cam footage released shows police removing a man from a motorcycle after he was allegedly riding high-speed down closed streets following the July 4th celebration in Arvada. The incident happened around 10 p.m. July 4 as people were leaving a fireworks show at Lutz Field Sports Complex. Arvada police on Twitter said the 'reckless' rider was driving his motorcycle westbound on 58th avenue in the eastbound side that was closed to safely allow pedestrians to leave the July 4th celebration.