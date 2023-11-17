Body cam video to be released in police-involved shooting death of Hunter Jessup
Police decided to enter the home because the situation seemed “dangerous,” outlets reported.
Authorities on both sides of the border say a Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle 300 kilograms of methamphetamines into Windsor.The investigation began on March 4, they said, when a semi-truck was crossing into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge. It was believed to be carrying a legitimate shipment of goods.In a statement, authorities said the drugs were found during a secondary inspection.The driver was arrested at the scene and eventually released."CBSA border serv
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer was captured on video kicking a suspect twice during an arrest in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Monday, November 13, as a group of officers worked to restrain the man.The suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer after multiple members of the public reported he was attacking people, walking into traffic, attempting to open vehicle doors, and swinging a hammer, a police statement said.RCMP Corporal Mike Kalanj told CTV News Vancouver: “We generally try to de-escalate situations. In this situation there wasn’t much time to do that, so our officers used the necessary force to get this individual into custody safely.”Both the 46-year-old suspect and a police officer were taken to the hospital to be assessed for injuries, local media said. Credit: @josh.dono via Storyful
A 6-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat in his home by a neighbor has died after two months in a hospital, according to a GoFundMe post from the child’s father.
Emotions erupted in a Calgary courtroom Wednesday after a lawyer and his client did not get the ruling they wanted from a judge. Talal Fouani was in court Wednesday as his lawyer, Yoav Niv, attempted to have the judge recuse himself and thwart a hearing set for monday. When Justice Greg Stirling declined to recuse himself and ordered the matter continue as planned Monday, Fouani then stood up and said "I'm done.""You're honour, I'm going to have to fire my lawyer. Right now."He then stormed out
Ron Evans, who has served more than half a century in jail for murder, rapes and sexual offences, has been jailed for another four years.
Warning: This story contains distressing details.The man accused of deliberately running over a Muslim family in London two years ago was trying to send a loud, "brutal message" when he drove his pickup truck into the Afzaals, a Crown prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday in Ontario Superior Court in Windsor."That brutal message was meant for the whole world, but there were two particular audiences he was targeting — Muslims and white nationalists," Fraser Ball said before th
CNN’s Jake Tapper reports on allegations of sexual assault and rape of Israeli women by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday convicted a woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced later Thursday. Prosecutors said Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage. Wilson, who was also known as “Mo,” had briefly dated Armstrong’s boyfriend several months ear
When a gunfight broke out between Houston police and a carjacking suspect, John Lally jumped into action. Lally, a former convicted criminal, helped by dragging 29-year-old police officer Jonathan Gibson to safety.
TORONTO — Police north of Toronto say they have solved the murder of a 16-year-old girl that took place more than 50 years ago. York Regional Police say Yvonne Leroux was last seen walking in a Toronto neighbourhood one night in November 1972 and a passerby discovered her body in the Township of King, about 24 kilometres north of the city, the next morning. Police say the teen was found with a head injury and her death was deemed a homicide. Fifty-one years later, police say advanced forensic te
Prosecutors claim that Kaitlin Armstrong used a fitness app to track Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson's location before murdering her
Jeremy Goodale, one of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of their Spanish teacher, was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 25 years.
EDMONTON — Police have identified the boy killed alongside his father in a targeted shooting in Edmonton last week. Police say autopsies were completed earlier this week on 11-year-old Gavin Uppal and his 41-year-old father, Harpreet Uppal. Both were confirmed to have died from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews responded to calls last Thursday of a shooting outside of a business in the southeast part of the city. Police say both victims died on scene, while another 11-year-old boy, a friend of Gav
Hunter Biden asked a federal judge to subpoena to Donald Trump and Bill Barr to ask about possible political pressure in his federal gun case.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war. Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement that both charges have special allegations that Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, personally inflicted “great bodily injury” on Paul Kessler, 69, during a confrontation at an event that started as a pro-Palestinian demonstration in
A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting a man in a strip mall parking lot made a brief court appearance on a charge of first-degree murder as police identified the victim of Monday's homicide.The boy's 18-year-old brother is also charged in connection with the killing. He faces a charge of accessory after the fact to murder and also appeared in court Thursday afternoon.Following an autopsy, police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as Rami Hajj Ali, 23.Neither of the accused are being nam
LONDON (AP) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28 when he was struck by an opponent's skate blade in the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield’s home arena in central England. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck inj
A 25-year-old man has been arrested near Houston in the fatal shooting of his aunt and her mother and the sexual assault of his aunt's 12-year-old daughter, who is his cousin, authorities said Thursday. Deputies were called late Wednesday after a 66-year-old woman was found dead in the parking lot of an abandoned bank on the outskirts of Houston, Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Beall said.
Authorities accuse Samuel Haskell of killing his wife and in-laws