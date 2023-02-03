Body cam shows Cochise County Attorney arrested for DUI
Newly obtained body cam footage shows Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre being arrested and blowing extreme numbers.
Newly obtained body cam footage shows Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre being arrested and blowing extreme numbers.
Demetrius Haley, who is now charged with Nichols' murder, received a written reprimand in November 2021 for failing to report the use of force.
A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.
The “grandmother is very upset and distraught,” the sheriff said.
The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times.
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. A former coach at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor. Aaron Benneweis, 46, worked at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Police did not name Benneweis in their news release about the charges, but CBC News has verified his identity. Police say they received a report in August 2022 that included allegations of sexual assault occurring between 20
Rader and Kohberger were first linked via the latter’s former criminology professor
Longtime CBC radio producer Michael Finlay died Tuesday from medical complications following a random assault in Toronto's east end, his family has confirmed. In an email to CBC staff, Cathy Perry, executive director of newsgathering and operations, said he will be remembered as an exceptional storyteller, documentary maker and editor. Perry said Finlay travelled the world to produce radio documentaries for a number of programs, including Sunday Morning. "If you worked on a documentary with Mich
An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city. The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms. RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes. A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm. H
Genealogical testing led cold case detectives to the Mississippi Coast.
In video evidence shown to jurors, a primary school-aged child claimed they never saw two-year-old Jellica Burke again after the game with 52-year-old Andrew Innes. Innes denies murdering Jellica and her mother Bennylyn Burke, 25, and has instead lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility. Innes is currently on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersOver the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it.Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son in an attempt to distract from the looming threat of his financial problems being exposed, and then took deliberate
Paul Barrett mowed down victim Ryan Brindley following a high-speed chase through the streets of Dinton, Wiltshire.
Zach Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesThe Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch released a tranche of far-right conspiracist Alex Jones’ text messages on Wednesday, seemingly corroborating previous reporting that the Infowars founder hired an ex-Blackwater mercenary to spy on his wife.The previously private texts, which have become public largely due to Jones’ lawyer’s own ineptitude, also highlight the increasing levels of despair, paranoia and misery the Jan. 6 insurrectionist found himself
Police are searching for two suspects after they drove a car into an Ontario mall as part of a retail robbery. Video shows the car smashing into the glass doors then driving through the mall.
Transgender predator Isla Bryson tried to join a self-defence programme for female victims of sexual assault while awaiting trial for rape, it has emerged.
A friend of Paul Murdaugh says he is “100 per cent sure” that Alex Murdaugh’s voice was featured in a video recorded just minutes before the brutal double murder.Rogan Gibson, the friend whom Paul was texting around the time of the murders, gave bombshell testimony at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon.A video appears to show Alex Murdaugh laughing with his son minutes before Paul's deathPaul Murdaugh
Joseph Ward, 24, has been jailed for four years over reversing into Inspector Tony McGovern to avoid arrest on July 1 of last year.
Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and her fiance, Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, were filmed dancing romantically in front of Tehran's Azadi Tower.
Canadian Ashley Wadsworth was strangled and stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend in the UK.
The four-year-old girl who was killed by a dog in a Milton Keynes back garden has been named as Alice Stones. Police were called to a house in the Broadlands area at about 5pm on Tuesday, but Alice died at the scene shortly after. The dog was put down and no one else was hurt.