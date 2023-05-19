Body cam footage released in Farmington mass shooting
Body cam footage released in Farmington mass shooting
Body cam footage released in Farmington mass shooting
Greene also attacked trans people during a bizarre rant in Congress.
A former commander of Russia's Wagner group who sought asylum in Norway after crossing the Russian-Norwegian border in January said on Wednesday he wanted to return to Russia even though he believed this could pose a risk to his life. Andrei Medvedev, who has previously spoken about his time fighting in Ukraine, said in one of several videos posted on YouTube that he had decided by himself that he wanted to return to his home country. He escaped Russia via its Arctic border with Norway in January.
A May 1 crash in the Amazon, which killed three adults including the children's mother, took place in southern Colombia.
The indicted GOP serial liar's tweet went awry.
The body in the video showing Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has been identified as retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer.
Provincial police have identified human remains pulled from a car at the bottom of Lake Ontario as those of David Hannah, a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago. Police divers stumbled across his car while searching for a completely separate, submerged vehicle in January. It was hauled to the surface using a barge in early May. In a media release Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the remains were Hannah and said they continue to investigate, along with the Office of t
COQUITLAM, B.C. — Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they say keyed about 400 vehicles at a car dealership in the city. Police say that between January and April, they received three separate reports of alleged "mass car 'keying' incidents" at the Journey Chrysler dealership. They released video footage of the suspect dragging a sharp object across the outside of the vehicles, scratching their paint. Police say it resulted in estimated $500,00
A union representing Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers says hundreds of call centre staff are being let go before they have a chance to benefit from the tentative agreement reached earlier this month. Votes to approve or reject the tentative deals for more than 155,000 formerly striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers have been called from May 24 until June 16. The Union of Taxation Employees (UTE), a section of PSAC representing CRA employees, said nearly 1,800 call centre wo
Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for the guy who pulled the gun.
Two LSU seniors who were on their way home the fateful night the crash unfolded got out of their vehicle to help Brooks
One of the men who killed Sgt. Andrew Harnett when fleeing a traffic stop has been granted day parole and will live in Calgary. On New Year's Eve 2020, Harnett was dragged 400 metres by a fleeing SUV before he was flung into oncoming traffic. The passenger in the SUV that night was Amir Abdulrahman, 21, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was handed a five-year sentence in January 2022. With about 18-months credit for the time he'd already served, Abdulrahman had three years and five months l
Rida Kazem, 24, was driving beautician Yagmur Ozden, 33, home from a night out in west London when he lost control.
An increasingly superstitious Vladimir Putin has issued a historic decree to move Russia’s most treasured orthodox icon from a museum to a church in the apparent hope of reversing the country’s battlefield losses in Ukraine.
Kern County authorities have released few details about the shooting, and the victims' relatives said they've been given no updates, left to wonder what happened.
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students late last year, has been indicted by a grand jury. The indictment includes four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, according to the documents filed in Latah County District Court. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student at Washington State University's department of criminal justice and criminology, was arrested on first-degree murder and burglary charges in December after a six-week search.
A police force has apologised to a man wrongly accused of murdering seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992, after the real killer was finally convicted 31 years later.
Peel police say they have arrested and charged a man involved in a "violent" crash captured on home surveillance video earlier this week. The crash, which happened at the intersection of Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive on Tuesday, seriously injured two women, police said in a news release. Police were called to the scene at about 10:25 p.m. Video of the crash shared on social media appeared to show a dark Audi travelling at high speed before colliding with a vehicle turning left, occupied
Republicans profusely thanked the FBI agents for their service to the country.
A rat was seen perched on top of a chandelier at a Chinese restaurant in Clovis, California, on May 7.Martin Santarosa recorded this video while he was waiting for his order. Santarosa told Storyful that he immediately began filming and notified staff.“That’s not on the menu, huh?’ Santarosa jokes in the video.Local media reported that the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) inspected the restaurant in response to the video.The FCDPH told Fox26 that there was no sign of rodent nesting; however, there were possible vermin entrance violations.They said the owner closed the restaurant for three days for pest control, cleaning and sanitization. A pest-control company was to be hired, “to provide regular scheduled servicing.” Credit: Martin Santarosa via Storyful
Alberta's ethics commissioner says Danielle Smith, in her capacity as premier, contravened the Conflicts of Interest Act in her interactions with the minister of justice and attorney general in relation to criminal charges faced by Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski. Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler's probe began March 31 after a member of the public asked if there were ongoing investigations into whether Smith pressured cabinet members or employees of the government in relation to t