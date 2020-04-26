Body Bags Stacked in Mobile Morgue Outside New York Hospital Despite New Cases Waning

Authorities at New York’s Mount Sinai Queens hospital continued to use mobile morgues, stacking body bags in refrigerated containers outside, video shared on April 25 shows, as confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state waned.

Refrigerated trucks were being used at hospitals across the city to deal with the overflow of people who died due to COVID-19 complications.

There were at least 10,961 confirmed deaths from the virus in New York City by April 25. New York Gov Andrew Cuomo on Friday, April 24, suggested the state was on the “downside of the curve” as new hospitalizations were down, but said the total number in hospital remained “troubling.”

The state was set to authorize all pharmacies to conduct testing for COVID-19.

Despite the grim situation, New Yorkers left notes and signs at the hospital thanking healthcare workers and sharing their support, as seen in this video. Credit: Oliya Fedun via Storyful