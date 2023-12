STORY: Five bodies were found overnight, bringing the death toll of the eruption to 13. The 2,891 meter (9,485 ft) high volcano spewed ash as high as 3 km (1.9 miles) into the sky on Sunday (December 3).

Sunday's eruption of Mount Marapi was the deadliest since 1979 when an eruption killed 60 people.

Authorities raised the alert to the second-highest level and prohibited residents from going within 3 km of the crater.