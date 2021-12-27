Boca Raton woman using words to empower people living with developmental differences

The Canadian Press

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard spent the last two offseasons building depth. The payoff came Saturday night when they still managed to defeat NFC-West leading Arizona despite losing six starters because of COVID-19 protocols, two more in the first half with injuries, and again being without center Ryan Kelly following the sudden death of his infant daughter, Afterward, players and coaches lauded Ballard for constructing a roster with so many capable replacement parts — something they