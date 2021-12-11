Boca Raton victims 'punched repeatedly' during overnight home invasion robbery

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — The son of a football coach, Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans got into the X's and O's himself last year — almost by accident. When the CFL cancelled its 2020 season due to the pandemic, Evans and his wife Nikki were in Texas about to board a plane home after attending a friend's wedding. But the return trip was put on hold when he got a call from Mike Bloesch, his former offensive line coach at the University of Tulsa who is now offensive coordinator at the University of No