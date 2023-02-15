Boca Raton couple celebrates nearly 82 years of marriage this Valentine's Day

Reuters Videos

STORY: India’s cows received extra hugs,kisses and love on Valentine’s Day The animals are revered as sacredto many in the Hindu-majority country"In India, cows are considered as mothers. Our mothers and cows provide us with their milk. We should come here 365 days of the year to hug these cows.""People from our generation party in clubs to celebrate Valentine's Day but we have come here with our entire family to feed the cows. This is our tradition which we have learnt from our elders."