Bobcat Fire Continues to Spread in Los Angeles County

The Bobcat Fire raging in Los Angeles County, California, had grown to more than 41,000 acres as of Tuesday, September 15, officials said.

Fire officials said the blaze grew from 38,299 acres on Monday night, and the fire remained three percent contained as of Tuesday. A number of evacuation orders and warnings have been issued.

This timelapse footage, provided by the Mount Wilson Observatory, shows smoke filling the sky during the day and flames from the Bobcat Fire illuminating the sky on Monday night. Credit: Mount Wilson Observatory via Storyful