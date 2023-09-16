Bobby Witt Jr. turns DP

The Canadian Press

USA Basketball is back atop the FIBA men’s world rankings, even after failing to medal at the World Cup. The Americans flipped spots with Spain for No. 1 in the world in the updated rankings that were released Friday, reclaiming the top spot that they lost late last year. Spain is now No. 2, and World Cup champion Germany soared eight spots to No. 3 on the world list — the best in that program's history. It's certainly possible now that the Americans will keep the top spot leading into the Paris