Bobby Witt Jr.'s solo home run (29)
Bobby Witt Jr. cranks a solo home run to right field, his 29th of the season, cutting the Royals' deficit within 5-2 in the top of the 8th
Bobby Witt Jr. cranks a solo home run to right field, his 29th of the season, cutting the Royals' deficit within 5-2 in the top of the 8th
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
Florida gave up 41 points to No. 19 Miami as it embarked on a schedule that looks to be the toughest in college football.
Ashton Jeanty led the Broncos rallying past Georgia Southern 56-45 on Saturday afternoon to kick off their season.
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
Debuting new coordinators on offense and defense, No. 8 Penn State dominated West Virginia at Morgantown.
The Tigers were embarrassed by a far superior team Saturday. What's worse is the program seems stuck in the past with a coach who's unwilling to adapt.
The Hokies nearly completed a comeback to ruin Vanderbilt's early lead, but the Commodores came back to win 34-27 in OT.
Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while helping the Gamecocks to a national championship.
The Bulldogs made it look easy in the second half against the Tigers.
Follow all of Saturday's college football action at Yahoo Sports.
Pasquantino and reliever Lucas Erceg were both hurt on the same play Thursday vs. the Astros.
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
Sherrone Moore will reportedly make his debut as Michigan's full-time head coach without a contract.
Zubac has quietly been one of the NBA's better centers over the past few years.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be any exciting postseason races in the final month of the season, which players on waivers could make a difference and if Mark Cuban has considered making an offer for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In addition to the (almost) endless combo of games available live every Sunday, comes fantasy view, the latest feature designed for you — the fantasy football manager.
Brown was injured in the Chiefs' first preseason game, and is not expected to suit up next Thursday vs. the Ravens.