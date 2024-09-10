Bobby Witt Jr.'s RBI single
Bobby Witt Jr. lines an RBI single to left field to give the Royals a 1-0 lead in the top of the 3rd
Bobby Witt Jr. lines an RBI single to left field to give the Royals a 1-0 lead in the top of the 3rd
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
Broncos fans eager to greet Russell Wilson in his return to Denver may be in for disappointment.
Kyle Schwarber broke a tie with former Yankees star Alfonso Soriano with his leadoff homer on Tuesday night.
Daniel Jones could be in for a long year.
Christian and Alexis react to the the USMNT’s newest head coach. They chat about what hiring Mauricio Pochettino means for the direction of the US soccer federation and what this hiring brings to the table. Later, they both reveal what aspect of the hire they’re most excited about and why this is an encouraing step for the USMNT.
Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon to get some takes off both mild and spicy variety off their chest as they give their thoughts on Week 1 of NFL action.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR flex rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR wide receiver rankings.
Van Noy confirmed that he has a fractured orbital bone and accused the Chiefs training staff of being slow to respond to his medical needs.
Peterson reportedly owes $12.5 million in principal, interest and fees on a loan he took out while playing for the Minnesota Vikings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 running back rankings for half-PPR scoring formats.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 defense rankings.
What is Matt Rhule building at Nebraska? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look back at the impressive victory for the Cornhuskers this weekend. They evaluate the job head coach Matt Rhule has done rebuilding the program, and project if they have a shot finish at the top of the Big Ten in 2024.
Wins like NIU's over Notre Dame will be especially rare with how transactional college football has become. Loyalty is out, money is in. And the G5 might be better off taking their ball and going somewhere else.
Sanders injured his right arm in the first half of the Buffaloes' loss in Lincoln.
Cleveland's trade for Deshaun Watson was the ultimate sign of talent trumping everything — even allegations of sexual assault. What will the Browns do now that Watson isn't performing on the field and is in more trouble off it?
Raygun is No. 1 despite her dismal performance at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Strong numbers across the board show that the NFL's loyal fans will follow the league wherever it broadcasts.
Newey will join the team in March.