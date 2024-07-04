Bobby Witt Jr.'s RBI double
Bobby Witt Jr. lines a double to left field, driving in Kyle Isbel to tie the game at 1 in the 3rd
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
Berry was tabbed to replace Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing, but the team is shutting down after Berry's rookie season.
There weren’t many clear snubs, but the top ones have one main thing in common: defense.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
Murray is expected to compete in the singles and doubles competitions at the Olympics.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Morgan Scalley is set to take over as Utah football coach when Kyle Whittingham retires. Scalley played for the Utes and has been on the coaching staff for 17 years.
The former Blackhawks leaders resigned from their jobs in 2021 at the conclusion of an investigation into the team's response to internal allegations of sexual assault.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss if Gregg Berhalter’s job is on the line when the USMNT faces off against Uruguay, England’s national team finding a way to survive in the Euro and the mess that is Mexcio’s national team.
Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz go through all the series from the weekend, they discuss how Paul Skenes might be able to help with the Pirates’ offensive struggles, plus they give player of the week honors to Spencer Bivens and talk the new rules for the Home Run Derby.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.