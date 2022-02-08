Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic, Raptors recent play & Scottie Barnes

In this article:
Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses ways they could leverage the contract of Goran Dragic ahead of the trade deadline, how Toronto's recent play influences any transaction they could make, what he's learned about Scottie Barnes throughout the season and more.

