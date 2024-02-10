Bobby Portis scores and draws the foul

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors tied up some loose ends ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making deals with the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from Utah for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick on Thursday morning. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded from the Raptors to Brooklyn for guard Spencer Dinwiddie — who was immediately waived — early in the afternoon. The