Bobby Portis with an and one vs the Miami Heat

The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
The Sacramento Kings seized a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors with a 126-123 win for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years. De'Aaron Fox had the second-highest-scoring playoff debut of all time with 38 points. Malik Monk added 32 ...
It's ideal to be firing on all cylinders entering the NHL playoffs, but it doesn't always matter once the puck drops on the postseason.
Hill Sixteen suffered a fatal injury during the 175th Grand National, the third horse to die at Aintree this week, but can more be done following a series of protests?
Russia and Belarus won’t be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continues, the group’s president said Sunday. With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president, Luc Tardif, said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March. “I hope Russia and Belarus will come back as soon as possible, because it will mean the war is over,” Tardif said during a news conference held on the final day of the women’s world hockey championships being held in the Toronto suburbs.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
The Philadelphia 76ers shot 21-of-43 three-pointers including seven from James Harden who also had 13 assists in the Game 1 win.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
A hard-hitting contest at Monte Carlo saw Andrey Rublev finally win a Masters 1000 tournament.
The NBA's first-round playoff schedules are set, with those series tipping off either Saturday or Sunday.
The Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the first round but Andrew Wiggins' return provided a boost.
VANCOUVER — Grinding through adversity made a big win that much sweeter for some of Canada's top women's tennis players this weekend. After losing their highest-ranked player to injury and watching a teammate sidelined, the Canadians persevered to earn a 3-2 win over Belgium at a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Vancouver. It's the first time in four meetings that Canada has bested Belgium in the women’s World Cup of tennis competition. "A lot of ups and downs, a total roller-coaster ride," dou
UFC boss Dana White believes Arnold Allen had a better chance to beat Max Holloway if his corner conveyed "a sense of urgency earlier."
John Hunter Nemechek set Martinsville ablaze on Saturday. Literally.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 NHL draft lottery. Here are the odds to land the top pick.
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the final day of the play-in tournament.
Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune battled wind, rain and early deficits to set up a showdown for the title at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Months after the tires became available, conditions at Martinsville Speedway were right for the Truck Series to use NASCAR's first-ever intermediate wet weather tire for an oval in competition.