Bobby Portis with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Victor Wembanyama made NBA history on Friday evening, joining an exclusive club by posting a ‘5x5’ stat line.
Call it basket-brawl. In the fourth quarter in New Orleans on Friday night, the Miami Heat and Pelicans got into a huge fight. Things started when Pelicans star Zion Williamson went up and missed a shot, complaining that he was fouled. After Miami’s Jimmy Butler rebounded the ball, Williamson stole it back in the paint, …
Pippen will be joined by former Bulls teammates Horace Grant and Luke Longley to refute 'The Last Dance'.
ATLANTA (AP) — Immanuel Quickley hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the Toronto Raptors win for the second straight game since the All-Star break, 123-121 over the Atlanta Hawks 123-121 on Friday night. Scottie Barnes added 20 points and 10 assists for Toronto. Jacob Poeltl had 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 24 points. De'Andre Hunter added 22 points. With the Hawks down 121-118 with 18 seconds left, Murray stepped out of bounds on a dribble
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler and New Orleans' Naji Marshall have been suspended for one game apiece for instigating an on-court altercation, the NBA announced Sunday. The incident happened during the Heat-Pelicans game Friday night. Miami's Thomas Bryant and New Orleans' Jose Alvarado were both handed three-game suspensions for fighting and leaving the bench area. Miami's Nikola Jovic also got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation, the league said.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dell Curry needed to work off some nerves, so he headed out for his typical three-mile pregame walk through San Francisco and grabbed a nice lunch, caught up with some friends and pondered a bit about the day ahead. For the first time, Curry had the chance to broadcast a game featuring not one but both of his NBA-playing sons Friday night at Chase Center: Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors hosting Seth Curry and the Charlotte Hornets — dad's old team where he now wo
Friday night saw multiple brawls in the NBA, with four players getting ejected in the Heat-Pelicans clash. Another scuffle occurred in the Warriors-Hornets game involving players like Lester Quinones and Grant Williams. While not as intense as the ...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler was among four players ejected after a scuffle early in the fourth quarter in the Heat's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Heat reserve Thomas Bryant and two Pelicans — Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall, also were ejected after fisticuffs erupted with 11:19 left and Miami leading 84-81. The scuffle began after Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson stole the ball from Butler, and Kevin Love grabbed Williamson to prevent an uncontested lay
Lance Stephenson has enjoyed a 10-year career in the NBA, and is currently tearing it up with the G League Iowa Wolves. During All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, he sat down with HoopsHype on behalf of Panini America to talk about his career, ...
Fred VanVleet scored 23 points, Jabari Smith Jr. had 22 points and 16 rebounds and the Houston Rockets withstood Phoenix's late surge to beat the Suns 114-110 on Friday night. “There’s a lot of different ways to win in the NBA and we’re finding that out and learning that as a group and tonight was a good night for us,” VanVleet said. Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Phoenix, coming off a loss in Dallas the night before.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks surge out of the All-Star break with a 112-107 victory over the West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Anthony Edwards made three 3-pointers in the final 1:58 to give the Wolves a late chance, but Damian Lillard iced it for the Bucks with a pullup 21-footer with 10.3 seconds left for the five-point lead. Lillard had 21 points, 10 assists and a season-high nine rebounds to overshadow a
DETROIT (AP) — Paolo Banchero broke a tie on a three-point play with 0.8 seconds left and finished with 15 points in the Orlando Magic's 112-109 victory over the NBA-worst Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. “We wanted to get the last shot,” Banchero said. “When I got the ball, I was looking at the clock and wanted to get it down to the last possible second.” Orlando's star made an 18-foot baseline jumper and a free throw after missing two free throws with 17.9 seconds left, allowing Detroit to s
The Atlanta Hawks have lost All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a left hand injury. The Hawks announced Sunday that Young suffered a torn ligament in the fifth finger of his left hand during Friday night's loss to Toronto. Young will have surgery Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Terance Mann had a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 101-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Paul George added 14 points for Los Angeles and Ivica Zubac finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 29 points. GG Jackson had with 11 points, Ziaire Williams scored 10 and Vince Willi
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 22 and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics easily handled the New York Knicks 116-102 on Saturday night for their eighth consecutive victory. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and Derrick White added 13 for the Celtics, who have won 10 of their last 11. Jalen Brunson had 34 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field and 4-for-9 from 3-point range and Josh Hart had 16 for the Knicks, who were swept by Boston in their four-game season seri
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Anthony Davis had 28 points and 13 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' seventh victory in nine games, 123-118 over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in his first road game against the Lakers. The French rookie sensation added five blocked shots and five steals, making him the youngest player in NBA history to achieve the rare “5x5” statistical per
The Chicago Bulls are incapable of facing reality.
Arcidiacono is rejoining the Bulls to play for the ball club's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.
A recent 2024 NBA Mock Draft has the Chicago Bulls selecting Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter.
Daryl Morey had video of an attempted moon landing on mute on his laptop as he explained the role of data analytics in the NBA when, suddenly, a crowd of people clapping popped up on the screen. Morey paused the conversation as Intuitive Machines employees cheered the first U.S. touchdown on the moon in more than 50 years. Morey and his wife have a great interest in space exploration.