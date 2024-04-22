Bobby Portis hammers it home
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic arrived in character for a first-round playoff game Saturday night. That character was “Gru,” the protagonist from the “Despicable Me” movies. Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets, wore a similar outfit and signature wrap-around striped scarf as “Gru.” It was a hit on social media, with the Nuggets posting, "going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?” Jokic and the Nuggets opened their title defense against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Laker
The Chicago Bulls have reportedly offered DeMar DeRozan a contract worth around $40 million annually.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
Their Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets provided a glimpse of reality for the Lakers. They're not as tough. They're not as deep. They're not as skilled.
Gabriela Bryan won her first world championship tour event at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro on Sunday and in a “magical” moment in the final, the Hawaiian surfer shared a wave with a pod of dolphins.
BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe's team was in a similar position 12 months ago. The Maple Leafs dropped their playoff opener to the Tampa Bay Lightning before roaring back to capture the Original Six franchise's first series in nearly two decades. A weight was finally lifted. The fan base rejoiced, if only briefly. Despite suffering a 5-1 loss in Boston to open this spring's Stanley Cup tournament, Toronto still — at least in some ways — finds itself in a slightly better spot compared to last year's curt
Mike Tyson visits Ryan Garcia before the fight and a memorable exchange ensues before Garcia goes on to beat Devin Haney by majority decision.
Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has told Yankees pitcher Nelson Cortes that his pump fake pitch to Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez is against the rules. Known for his deceiving leg kicks and windups, Cortes added another trick in his repertoire with a funky move to Giménez in the second inning last Sunday. He faked a throw by waving his left arm at Giménez, then raised a knee before finishing a pitch that Giménez fouled off. “My thought was that doesn’t feel legal, but pretty funny, I think the
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda etched her name in the LPGA Tour record books Sunday, winning her record-tying fifth straight tournament with a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship for her second major title. Korda joins Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Her previous major victory was in 2021 at the Women's PGA Championship. The top-ranked Korda shot a 3-under 69 in the final to outlast Maja Stark of Swede
Scottie Scheffler is 20-under par when he tees off Monday morning at 8 A.M.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was booed by New York fans on his bobblehead day after he struck out for the fourth time in Saturday's 2-0, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. “I’ve heard worse and I’d probably be doing the same thing in their situation,” Judge said after his 10th career game with four or more strikeouts. Judge is hitting .179 with three homers, 11 RBIs and a team-high 27 strikeouts. “It’s still early,” Judge said. “It’s a long season but just missing the pitch. If
Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.
BOSTON — William Nylander missed the Maple Leafs' playoff opener with an undisclosed injury Saturday. The star Toronto winger sat out after missing Friday's practice and the team's morning skate ahead of Game 1 against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to expand on Nylander's potential availability following both on-ice sessions, but all signs pointed to the 27-year-old being scratched for just the second time in the last three seasons. Toronto rookie winger Nick Robertson slo
Jamahal Hill opened up about the knockout sequence against Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event, offering curious commentary.
SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc
Horschel goes over the $36 million mark in career earnings in his 333rd starts.
The Battle of Florida between the Lightning and Panthers is among four games on the NHL playoff schedule on Sunday.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda was one shot off the lead at the Chevron Championship when the third round was suspended Saturday because of lightning in the area. Play at Carlton Woods was halted just before 3 p.m. and called for the day 2 1/2 hours later with dangerous conditions remaining. The third round of the LPGA's first major of the season will resume Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled to commence just before 9:30 a.m. Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record w