Bobby Portis with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers (4-4-1). It was the forward’s first goal of the season. Dairon Asprilla pulled Portland within one in the 50th minute, gathering a lead pass from Claudio Bravo and placing a chip shot over the goalkeeper. The Dynamo (3-3-4) opened the scoring in the 15th mi