Bobby Portis with a 2 Pt vs. Brooklyn Nets

The championship ring features 14k gold and 40 diamonds, and bidding is up to $141,000
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ever since the Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City and were renamed the Thunder, the team has had a close connection with the local Boys and Girls Clubs. Star players like Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant have donated their time and money to the organization that provides voluntary after-school programs for young people. But Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's current NBA MVP candidate, is a different kind of superstar. "I would say SGA flies under the ra
Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff revealed he received threats from gamblers last season and reported it to the NBA. While being asked Wednesday night about sports gambling following comments made by Indiana All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who said he sometimes feels like a “prop,” Bickerstaff said gamblers contacted him. “They got my telephone number and were sending me crazy messages about where I live and my kids and all that stuff,” Bickerstaff said before the Cavs hosted the Miami Heat
"It's not just the two hours that we're on the court that people see us," Curry tells PEOPLE of using his platform to support Black designers
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry reached 300 3-pointers for an NBA-record fifth season and scored 14 points with four 3s, one of seven players in double figures as the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 137-116 on Wednesday night. Jonathan Kuminga scored 26 points, Andrew Wiggins added 22 and 10 rebounds and Klay Thompson 23 points off the bench. Chris Paul dished out a season-best 14 assists — matching the second-most by a reserve this season — in the team's 30th game with at le
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic insisted the desire was still there after Wednesday's 123-89 blowout loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. "It's just desire to do better. Everybody's eager to perform better, to compete better," Rajakovic said when asked of the mood in the locker room. "A lot of players are playing outside of their roles and something they're not accustomed to. "And nobody's expected from this group to be something that they're not, but they really got to be stars in
HOUSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks were both ejected after being involved in an on-court scrum, in Thursday' night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets. With 6:02 remaining in the third quarter and the Rockets leading 84-75, Jalen Green was bringing the ball up the court when DeRozan came off a screen and hip-checked him, which sent Green down to the court in pain. Brooks took exception and immediately approached DeRozan, who had his back turned to him. DeRozan turned
The Phoenix Suns have signed two-time All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract. The 35-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since 2022 but recently appeared in four games with the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League, averaging 32.5 points per game. The Suns, who announced the contract on Wednesday, are searching for some scoring punch off the bench as they make their postseason push.
All five starters scored in double figures of the Clippers' victory over the Trail Blazers at Portland.
Oklahoma City Thunder (48-20, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-46, 12th in the Eastern Conference)Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.The Raptors have gone 13-21 in home games. Toronto is 5-9 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Thunder are 20-13 in road games. Oklahoma City is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 41.8 rebounds per game led by Chet Holm
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.
Philadelphia 76ers (38-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (37-32, ninth in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Los Angeles looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.The Lakers have gone 25-12 in home games. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference averaging 55.9 points in the paint. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 15.7.The 76ers are 17-16 in road games. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Ea
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points on Wednesday night to help the Boston Celtics win their seventh game in a row, taking advantage of the absence of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-119. Payton Pritchard added 19 points and six rebounds off the bench for Boston, scoring 10 points in the second quarter — as many as Milwaukee had as a team. He also grabbed four rebounds in the second, including an offensive board he took away from Brook Lopez, a player a