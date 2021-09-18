Bobby Dalbec's solo home run

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bobby Dalbec slugs a solo home run to deep left-center field, pushing the Red Sox's lead to 3-1 in the 4th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories