Bobby Charlton wins lifetime achievement award from brother Jack in resurfaced footage
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was suspended for two games and fined Saturday by Major League Baseball, which said he intentionally threw at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. MLB said all six umpires decided Abreu’s pitch was intentional. MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.” Abreu would start the suspension with Game 6 on Sunday unless he appeals. His pitch sta
Relive the UFC 229 main event in which Khabib Nurmagomedov tapped Conor McGregor – in its entirety.
Before the season the Maple Leafs were concerned about what their bottom six could give them offensively. So far, those concerns have been justified.
The MMA community reacted to Islam Makhachev defending his title with a KO of Alexander Volkanovski in their UFC 294 main event rematch.
Victor Wembanyama put on a show last night leading the Spurs with 19 points, five blocks, and four rebounds in only 21 minutes, securing a 122-117 preseason finale victory over the Warriors. Those at Chase Center witnessed firsthand that this rookie ...
Michkov, who slid to No. 7 in the 2023 draft, surely has GMs who were reluctant to draft him because of the "Russian factor" second guessing things.
“It’s a blatant fop to Tiger and Rory to keep them onside and earn them millions."
Former NBA star Baron Davis is making a name for himself in the business world. His new venture, BIG, helps athletes become savvy entrepreneurs.
Five of the eight drivers still alive in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have starting positions in the top 10.
The tournament is not open to the public and really ought to be seeking a TV or streaming partner.
All 12 teams will be on the course on Sunday, but only four will be competing for the top prize.
These players might not end up actually getting dealt at the NFL trade deadline, but each could benefit from a full reset.
A rematch between former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz is not something people thought was in the cards.
The 19-year-old James is still recovering from his cardiac arrest in August
The NHL has handed Flames blueliner Rasmus Andersson a four-game suspension for a brutal end-of-game hit on Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine on Friday.
A former Major League Baseball player has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left his father-in-law dead and mother-in-law seriously injured in their North Lake Tahoe-area home in 2021.
Verstappen looked to have qualified first in his Red Bull at a sizzling Circuit of the Americas, only to exceed track limits in Austin, Texas.
NANCHANG, China — Leylah Fernandez's eight-match win streak came to an end on Saturday as she fell 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova in the semifinal of the Jiangxi Open. The meeting was a rematch of last week's Hong Kong Open, which Fernandez won in three sets to claim her first title in 19 months. "I think it was a really tough battle," said Siniakova. "Last week (in Hong Kong) it was totally different conditions, and I think here it was a little bit slower, so it suits me more because she plays
Senators fans and former teammates let DeBrincat have it every time he touched the puck during a tense return to Ottawa with the Red Wings on Saturday.
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has had her bid for Canadian citizenship turned down by the federal government. The 16-year-old Brooks was born in Texas and grew up in Hawaii but has Canadian ties through her American-born father Jeff, who is a dual American-Canadian citizen, and her grandfather who was born and raised in Montreal. Brooks had hoped to secure her citizenship and represent Canada at next year's Paris Olympics. But the ongoing SNAFU means she has had to miss the Pan American Ga