Bobby Charlton wins lifetime achievement award from brother Jack in resurfaced footage

The Canadian Press

NANCHANG, China — Leylah Fernandez's eight-match win streak came to an end on Saturday as she fell 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova in the semifinal of the Jiangxi Open. The meeting was a rematch of last week's Hong Kong Open, which Fernandez won in three sets to claim her first title in 19 months. "I think it was a really tough battle," said Siniakova. "Last week (in Hong Kong) it was totally different conditions, and I think here it was a little bit slower, so it suits me more because she plays